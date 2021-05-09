CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMIG SA -ADR is active in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization business, Cemig continues to invest in the expansion of its services and in new technologies so as to remain a top notch company nationwide. Using power sources such as hydraulic, thermal, wind and solar power and even other more advanced technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, Cemig goes on providing, under any circumstances, alternatives for the supply and commercialization of electric energy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIG. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of CIG opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. CEMIG has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

