Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of CVE opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

