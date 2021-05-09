Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 6,504 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 337,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

