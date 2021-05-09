Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of DermTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

