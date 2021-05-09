Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 620.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

