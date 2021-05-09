Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 332,453 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,600,000 after buying an additional 246,997 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.48 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

