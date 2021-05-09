Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $46.05 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

