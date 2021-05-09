Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

