Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $110.02 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.