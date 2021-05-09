Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

