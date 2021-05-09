Centerra Gold (CG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

TSE CG opened at C$8.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.95. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.25 and a 52 week high of C$19.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.40.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last three months.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.