Centric Cash Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $805,440.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,330,753,471 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

