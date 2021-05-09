Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $280.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. On average, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

