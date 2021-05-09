Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.12.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.