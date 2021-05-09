Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Cervus Equipment stock opened at C$17.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$17.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.13. The firm has a market cap of C$263.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.98.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

