Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $350.00

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 16648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

The company has a market cap of £179.80 million and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 288.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

