ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Down 9.3% This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $419,595.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,797.29 or 1.00513841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011887 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00226692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003887 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

