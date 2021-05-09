Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

