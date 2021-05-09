Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%.

NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 547,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,433. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.