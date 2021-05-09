Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.24

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.24 and last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 5998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.02.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($42.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($42.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,463,000.

About Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

