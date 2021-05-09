Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.10. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

