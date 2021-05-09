Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.52

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 1515417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

A number of analysts have commented on CIM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

