Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%.

CMRX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,129. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08.

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.