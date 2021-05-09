CIBC Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $106.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMTNF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

