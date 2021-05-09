CIBC Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$87.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$81.86.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.50. The company has a market cap of C$24.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$71.77.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

