CIBC Reaffirms “NA” Rating for Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNE. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.71.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.69. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$4.68.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

