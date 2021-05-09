Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $260.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CI traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.18. 1,761,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $263.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.20 and a 200 day moving average of $219.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 207,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

