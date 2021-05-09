Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Cigna by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cigna by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Cigna by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at $35,872,509.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $261.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.20 and its 200-day moving average is $219.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.27.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.