Citigroup Raises Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $80.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.26.

LYFT opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $960,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

