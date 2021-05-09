Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Stephen M. Bianchi Purchases 1,000 Shares

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Stephen M. Bianchi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $13,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,845.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CZWI opened at $13.09 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $142.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

