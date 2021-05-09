Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 1,279 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

