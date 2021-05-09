Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 2,190 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 416,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41,710 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,192,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $15.12 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.