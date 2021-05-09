Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $106.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.00.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

