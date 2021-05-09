Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 329 Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period.

Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

