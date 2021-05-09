Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 56 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $598.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.95. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.56 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.