Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes $732,000 Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,437.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.