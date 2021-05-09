Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE:CLH opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $96.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $455,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.