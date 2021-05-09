Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. Codexis’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Codexis updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,847. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Codexis has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

