Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.58, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CDAK opened at $18.55 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAK. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,981. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

