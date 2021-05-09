Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.27 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNX. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.38.

CGNX stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,743. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. Cognex has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

