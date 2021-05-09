Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of RQI opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.