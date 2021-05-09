Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 870,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,776. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.