Collective (CO2) Hits Market Capitalization of $418,639.95

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Collective coin can currently be bought for about $3.50 or 0.00006101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $418,639.95 and approximately $1,828.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Collective has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00088461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.00799439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00105558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.30 or 0.09227919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 119,551 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

