Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Announces Earnings Results

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $809.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

