Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 267,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.69 million, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605 over the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.