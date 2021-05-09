Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Colony Credit Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,208,000 after purchasing an additional 233,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $8,273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 86,799 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 121,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.