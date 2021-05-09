Comerica Bank Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $119.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $119.73.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,970 shares of company stock worth $3,709,211. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

