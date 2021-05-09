Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,383 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a PE ratio of -201.59, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

