Comerica Bank Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 983.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.10, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

