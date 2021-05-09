Comerica Bank Sells 1,047 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

NYSE:YUM opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $122.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

